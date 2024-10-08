Cooler, sunnier weather for the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

Plenty of sunshine across Acadiana as we get an extended period of fall weather.

Highs will run a little cooler out there with temperatures staying in the mid 80s and low humidity.

A breeze will be coming out of the north keeping everything fresh feeling outside and the mornings will stay crisp the next several days.

This is more or less what the weather will look like for the remainder of the work week.

Temperatures will slowly trend up toward the weekend but the dewpoints will stay low which means our overnight lows will remain in the 60s.

There seems to be another front next week to reinforce this type of weather so I think it's safe to say summer is now behind us.