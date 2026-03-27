Cooler, drier weather is moving in for the weekend behind Friday's front

We've made it to the end of a very slow weather week in Acadiana, but after a string of never changing days we'll finally shake the forecast up... slightly.

A cold front is going to push through Acadiana late Friday bringing with it some much cooler and fresher air for the weekend.

Despite higher dewpoints there's still not quite enough moisture to spark any kind of showers so we'll remain dry going into Saturday.

Temperatures will drop down into the 50s overnight with highs tomorrow staying in the low 70s with a strong breeze coming in from the north.

That combination of higher winds and drier conditions will lead to a slight increase in fire danger and it wouldn't be surprising to see a Red Flag Warning posted to start the weekend.

Drought continues across Acadiana with a little relief on the way next week with moisture moving into the area and sparking some showers through the early days of April.

The cool down won't last long and highs are expected to be back in the 80s by the start of the work week.