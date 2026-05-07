Cooler and cloudier today with showers returning tomorrow

Daniel Phillips

It's been a misty start to the day and a lot of those morning clouds are set to linger through the rest of the day.

Fleeting moments of sunshine will be possible, but clouds will be the dominant feature through a majority of the afternoon.

A few passing showers will be possible although nothing that will produce much accumulation or have any kind of major impact.

The clouds will help keep temperatures in the mid 70s and with a breeze coming from the north it should feel fairly nice outside.

Daniel Phillips

Showers and storms will return to the forecast with another round of on and off heavy rain picking up Friday and continuing into the weekend.

We'll start the day Friday with a few spotty showers before a lull in the action through early afternoon and then heavier showers and storms pushing into the region again in the evening.

Rain at times will be heavy and could lead to some localized flooding along low lying areas.

Thunder and lightning will certainly be likely although storms should remain below severe criteria through the weekend.

Daniel Phillips

The rain will continue into Saturday and even Sunday, although it should be a little more scattered by Mother's Day.

Acadiana should end up with about 3-4" of rain by the start of next week which is welcome news for those who are keeping tabs on our current drought status.

We'll be back to drier conditions next week and it looks like this time those drier conditions will persist through at least a week.