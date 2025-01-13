Cool Week Ahead: Temperatures remain below average as clouds linger

Daniel Phillips

It's the starts of a new week here in Acadiana, and while everything is still soaked from Sunday's showers we should be much drier out there today.

Clouds will struggle to break and sunshine will only be fleeting through out the course of the day.

Temperatures remain below average with highs staying in the mid 50s, and steady north wind will make it feel a little chillier out there during the day.

As the sun sets temperatures will drop sharply and we'll see overnight lows crash down into the mid 30s, with a few areas in north Acadiana approaching the freezing mark.

Winds may be a little too strong for frost to develop but if they end up calming overnight we could see some patchy frost Tuesday morning.

The forecast will be slow to change with highs remaining in the 50s with a little more clouds than sunshine.

Showers look like they'll return on Friday with a similar type of set up to the rain we just had yesterday.

After a very brief warm up to start the weekend it looks like temperatures will be collapsing again for next week.