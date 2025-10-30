Cool temperatures remain through the rest of the week

Daniel Phillips

A chilly start to the day across Acadiana Thursday morning, although a thin layer of clouds moving through pre-daybreak has limited the bottom end of those temperatures.

Those clouds aren't expected to linger into the day, however, and we'll have another beautiful round of weather in the afternoon.

Highs are going to sit in the mid to upper 60s and winds will slowly start to relax through the day.

Skies will stay clear overnight so we'll be dropping back down into the 40s overnight, and highs will remain in the low 70s for the weekend.

The forecast through next week looks very quiet with one exception being a short round of showers moving through Saturday night.

This is going to mostly be confined to the coastal parishes and will swing through in the evening and will be cleared out by Sunday morning.

We're not looking at anything that will be too impactful or heavy but it may mean if you have outdoor plans you may need to be prepared to run under cover at risk of getting wet.

Most of the rain will stay offshore and a few thunderstorms may develop there as well.

Overall though it's a beautiful, fall forecast moving forward.