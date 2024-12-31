Cool, sunny weather will close out 2024

Daniel Phillips

It's the final forecast of 2024 and thankfully it's an easy one.

A bit of fog again Tuesday morning has sparked another Dense Fog Advisory for portions of Acadiana until 9:00 a.m. but outside of some poor visibility there's little to be concerned about in the short term.

Once the fog burns off we'll be looking at temperatures in the low 70s, which we'll hit fairly early, before cooling off sharply later in the evening.

A front passed through early in the morning so you'll notice winds coming from the north through a majority of the day.

Those who will be out late ringing in the new year will want to make sure they bundle up as temperatures are expected to drop down into the lower 40s.

Skies will remain clear so visibility will be good for fireworks and we won't have to worry about rain interrupting any festivities.

Weather will remain quiet for New Year's day with highs much cooler, staying in the low 60s even with all the sunshine.

Clouds will move back in on Thursday and we may see a few spotty showers popping up in the afternoon, but this round of unsettled weather should end by the weekend.

The pattern looks to take a major change entering next week, however, with showers and storms getting going first thing Monday morning and some of the coldest air of the winter plunging into the area.

We'll be watching for some hard freezes next week although it's still a little too early to dive into specific temperatures.

Those who worry about pipes may want to take advantage of some milder weather over the weekend to prep the house just in case.