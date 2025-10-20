Cool start to the week with another front on the way

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is getting a nice cool start to the work week after a front pushed across the area over the weekend.

Skies will remain clear on Monday with highs remaining in the low 80s after dropping into the 50s for the morning.

There's a quick warm up on the way for Tuesday and highs will once again push into the upper 80s, but this isn't expected to last very long.

A second front will push through on Tuesday bringing a few scattered showers to the area but will mostly reinforce some of the cooler weather we'll see on Monday.

Temperatures will spend most of the week in the low 80s in the afternoon with the low 60s to upper 50s overnight.

We'll keep an eye on the weekend as there's some signs we may be getting a robust front moving through on Saturday, but you know how these model fronts go.

There's been a lot of indication that we'll get one for the end of the month and right now models are pointing that this weekend may be the time it comes through.