Cool start to the week, but warmer weather around the corner

Daniel Phillips

The recent round of cool weather will continue for at least another day as we embark on a brand new work week.

Temperatures will remain in the low 70s with a light north breeze through the day.

Lows are expected to drop down into the low 40s tonight before we start a warming trend that will last through the week.

While the sunshine is expected to continue through the rest of the week, temperatures are going to be on the rise.

We'll see a return of the low 80s by the end of the work week, and lows will creep back into the 60s as moisture increases.

Rain chances won't be an issue at all this week as we continue what's been a very dry pattern.

Despite recent spots of showers drought has persisted across the area.