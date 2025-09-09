Cool, pleasant start before temperatures warm back up

Daniel Phillips

It's been a while since the air has felt like this with the first couple of mornings with widespread lows down in the low 60s.

And although we know it's fleeting and we'll be back to some serious heat by next week, it still feels like a chance to catch our breath after the summer months.

We'll start to heat back up again this afternoon with highs pushing into the low 90s and lows overnight staying in the low 70s.

By the end of the week those highs will be back in the mid 90s, however, it should stay dry so we won't see the heat index as intense.

There's not much more to add the forecast which is looking incredibly quiet through at least the middle of September.

Rain chances remain elusive and tropics remain quiet.