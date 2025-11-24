Cool front on the way Tuesday

After some showers and a few storms overnight into Tuesday morning, look for cooler, more holiday-like conditions to move into Acadiana for Wednesday through Thanksgiving, and into Friday.

In the near term, scattered showers and a few storms should advance through Acadiana overnight ending early Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Meanwhile, per the Storm Prediction Center Monday, there is a lower end severe weather risk for Acadiana through the wee morning hours of Tuesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The primary severe weather threat, should it materialize in Acadiana, would be for rotating storms that could produce damaging winds and perhaps an isolated tornado.

Latest Power Doppler 3

However, models continue to suggest weakening of the dynamics and storms as a pre-frontal trough pushes through the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Do not look for much rain either...averaging the HRRR and GRAF models yield perhaps 1/10th-1/4" for most (some get none)...while some spots may be lucky enough perhaps to catch 1/2".

Rob Perillo/KATC

Skies look to clear for Tuesday afternoon with more holiday-like temperatures to follow.

After reaching near 80° Tuesday afternoon with a cool front pushing through the area Tuesday into the evening hour. afternoon.

Temperatures should drop back down into the 50s tomorrow night, while highs top out Wednesday in the mid-upper 60s.

Rob Perillo/KATC

We should be heading into for a chill the lower 40s (maybe upper 30s northern Acadiana)...we'll be back into the mid-60s for highs Thanksgiving afternoon.

Temperatures could drop into the mid-upper 30s for Black Friday morning, so prepare to bundle up if waiting outdoors!

There looks to be a distinct change in Acadiana's weather pattern starting this weekend and carrying into much of next week, and likely beyond...all the while it looks to get cooler toward the end of the week.

There looks to be plenty of clouds and nearly some daily prospects of some rain into the first full week of December.

For now, consult the KATC 10 Day Forecast for the latest.

