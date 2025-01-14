Cool and Cloudy: Quiet weather continues with the addition of some cloud cover

Daniel Phillips

Quiet weather is expected again on Tuesday across south Louisiana.

There's little change in the overall pattern so while clouds may trickle back in to the area, temperatures will remain largely the same.

Highs will be in the low 60s and overnight lows are expected to only get down into the mid 40s as clouds take over during the overnight hours.

Clouds will lock in overnight and will stick with us through the majority of the work week.

Showers, however, will hold off until Friday night/Saturday morning before the sun comes up.

We'll be able to get through the weekend with out too much issue but that's when the weather takes a major turn.

Temperatures are set to plummet next week and will be the coldest we've had so far this winter.

There's a lot being made about the possibility of winter weather next week and the truth is it's way to early to tell.

The rule of thumb with winter weather in south Louisiana is I'll believe it when I see it.

Two of the major models are completely split without an ounce of consensus, so until we see them start coming together we'll keep the chances for it low.