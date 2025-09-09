Cool air departs, afternoon summer heat amplifies

After cool temperatures Tuesday morning in the upper 50s to lower 60s, milder mornings and hotter afternoons are on the docket for Acadiana into the weekend...and beyond.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Temperatures overnight into Wednesday morning will be some 10° milder than Tuesday this morning in most locations.

Rob Perillo/KATC

High temperatures Wednesday will reach the lower 90s with the slight chance of an afternoon shower and/or thunderstorm as a pocket of higher moisture over Eastern Louisiana Tuesday drifts westward Wednesday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Rain chances will be in the 20% range for most of Acadiana but likely a little higher from around Lafayette Parish on eastward.

By Thursday the atmosphere will dry out but begin to really heat up as an upper ridge of high pressure just to our west in Texas expands.

Daytime highs will creep into the mid-90s Thursday through the weekend and likely beyond, with minimal rain chances likely through the entire 10 Day forecast.

Meanwhile, the tropics are incredibly quiet for the peak week of hurricane season.

Activity however, may perk up in the 2-3 week time period...see the latest below: