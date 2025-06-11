Consistently Unsettled: Acadiana continues to deal with a wet pattern

Daniel Phillips

The forecast remains consistently unsettled across Acadiana, with another round of showers and storms moving in this afternoon.

Wednesday will play out pretty similar to yesterday with hot, humid conditions lasting until the rain arrives.

Clouds will build as we get to the late morning and early afternoon, and eventually the skies will give way to a few heavy downpours.

Showers will be widely scattered so most folks will see a little rain but it won't be a guarantee.

A few of the storms could be on the stronger side and one or two may pulse up to severe criteria.

Wind would be the biggest issue with these storms along with heavy rain and plenty of lightning.

This is a good time to remind everyone that this is funnel cloud season, these rarely make it down to the ground and while they can be associated with some strong winds they typically are harmless.

We'll get some heat relief from the clouds and showers this afternoon but it will be hot until they start to get going.

Once again look for the heat index to push into the mid 90s before we cool down a little in the evening.

There's not a whole lot of variation for the remainder of the week, so we'll be talking about this same thing again tomorrow.