Coldest temperatures of the season are just around the corner

Daniel Phillips

Most of the day on Tuesday will be very quiet.

Mild afternoon temperatures are expected along with plenty of sunshine and a steady breeze coming in from the south.

Clouds will begin to gather in the evening as an approaching front makes it's way in from the west, and then finally we'll see the showers swing through after sunset.

Rain isn't expected to last too long as it's a relatively narrow band of showers moving through, but a few isolated thunderstorms may end up on the stronger side.

Once the showers move through we'll be looking at some of the chilliest temperatures we've seen so far this fall.

Lows on Tuesday will get down into the low 50s with strong winds from the north and highs that will remain in the 60s despite the sunshine.

The rest of the week we'll see lows drop down into the 40s area wide and maybe even the upper 30s in the far northern tip of Acadiana.

Cool temperatures are expected to linger into the weekend, and even when they start warming up it looks like highs will consistently be in the 70s going into November.