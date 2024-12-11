Colder Wednesday Ahead for Acadiana with Sunny Skies

After a much warmer than usual Tuesday... rain has cleared out of Acadiana, allowing much cooler air to be ushered in.

Tuesday had seen a high of 77 F, however, our Wednesday high is going to be much lower, struggling to get out of the upper 50s. We are looking at a strong 20 degree change in temperatures.

We will see our low temperatures in the lower 40s. Windchill will result in the feels like temperatures feeling below this however. If you have Wednesday or Thursday night plans, be ready to bundle up!

KATC Weather

We will not be expecting any rain tomorrow as strong cold air pushing in will dry out the area and it will feel cooler and much more comfortable.

In true Louisiana fashion though, our weather will change fairly quickly as clouds build back in Thursday. A warm front will approach heading into the early weekend resulting in some rain chances for Friday, and higher rain chances for Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. It's too soon to nail down the exact timing and total rain percent but we will be nailing down the details in the coming days.

Overnight temperatures falling near freezing Thursday will also leave the chance of some areas having the possibility of frost, especially our more northern parishes.

KATC Weather

These are snapshots of what one model thinks the area may look like at moments through the weekend. These are never exact representations and will change, but this is just to give a rough estimate that currently models are calling for some spotty showers of rain Friday, a line of storms that will pass through on Saturday, and then some residual post frontal scattered showers on Sunday. Timing and how wide spread can/will change as the models work this out.

KATC Weather

KATC Weather KATC Weather

Overall, enjoy the sunny day Wednesday, because clouds will hang around for a while after that and rain will return this weekend. The pattern will remain unsettled early into next week, but final details on that are still getting worked out.