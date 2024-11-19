Colder and Drier Air on the Way for Acadiana

Showers and Thunderstorms are clearing out of Acadiana through the morning, a result of a cold front that passed through Louisiana. Today will be a beautiful day as we warm up and skies clear ahead of cooler temperatures beginning tomorrow into the remainder of our week.

Temperatures will start in the mid 60s, but will warm up throughout the day as skies begin to clear. Highs will reach the upper 70s and make a run at lower 80s in some areas, however, these are expected to drop this evening and overnight. Lows tonight can be expected to be around 55 F. As the week goes on, highs will begin to remain within the 60s with low temperatures falling into the mid to low 40s. We will then gradually begin to warm back up as we head into next week. For now, we will all be enjoying gumbo weather.

Daniel Phillips

Winds will be calmer compared to yesterday, but will gradually increase through the next few days. Winds will also begin to shift to become more northerly, which will bring in our cooler and much drier air into the area.

No rain is expected today or through the remainder of the week of the week as a high pressure is going to build into the area. This will suppress any rain chances along with the drier air mass that will be settling in. Thank you to our cold front!

DannyBoi



This pattern will remain pretty consistent. We will begin to see an increase in rain chances potentially next week as Thanksgiving approaches. Details aren't clear on this at this time and we will be monitoring the forecast closely as the holiday approaches.

dddd

-Jobie Lagrange, Daniel Phillips

