Cold, wet weather expected to start the week

It'll be a gray, wintry type of forecast to get us back to work after the big Thanksgiving weekend.

Showers are expected to move through the area in the early afternoon and continue into the evening.

Most places could see an inch or two of rain, with some hot spots almost doubling that amount.

Flooding doesn't look like a major concern but given how saturated everything is you could see a few problem areas during the heaviest downpours.

Temperatures are going to stay in the upper 50s and will fall after the front passes, sending those lows down into the 30s overnight.

The cold is set to linger through the majority of the week, as highs will struggle to get to 50 on Tuesday with a gusty wind blowing in from the north.

As the winds relax Tuesday night Acadiana will be looking at it's next freeze overnight into Wednesday morning.

Clouds will build through the day on Wednesday ahead of another system expected to bring showers for the end of the work week.

It seems Acadiana has finally switched, at least briefly, to a wetter pattern which will help us with our on going drought.