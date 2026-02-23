Cold weather briefly returns Monday night

Daniel Phillips

Acadiana is getting another quick shot of cold air Monday night with temperatures area wide look to briefly get down to the freezing mark overnight.

Frost should be too bad, but given there's a lot of fresh buds coming out after an early spring it may be worth checking on some of those plants to see if they need to get covered up.

The weather leading into it, however, is looking good with plenty of sunshine on the way to start this week, with a chilly breeze coming in from the north.

Afternoon highs will be back above average by the end of the week getting back into the 70s by Wednesday and it looks to stay mild through the weekend.

Lows will also be trending up as well and Monday night is the only night in the foreseeable future where we can expect a freeze.

There doesn't seem to be any significant rainfall on the way this week, either, which isn't great news in relation to Louisiana's ongoing drought.

Some of the rain from earlier this month has helped some parts of Louisiana but most of the state is under drought, especially up in Avoyelles Parish and central Louisiana.

The impacts of this we saw with a wildfire along I-12 on Sunday, which prompted officials to shutdown the interstate.

We'll continue to keep an eye on this situation over the coming weeks, drought is a slow moving issue but without a wetter pattern we could see more impacts of this later in the spring.