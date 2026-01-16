Cold Weather Ahead: Freezing temperatures return over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

Don't let the mild finish to the work week fool you, it'll be getting cold again this weekend.

Acadiana's latest front will be moving through the region Saturday and temperatures won't recover until sometime next week.

As the front moves through it will drag plenty of cloud cover through the area on Saturday, and a few light showers will be possible.

Highs won't get out of the low 50s Saturday with a strong, north wind keeping the wind chill down in the 40s.

Skies will start to clear Saturday night and we'll see temperatures drop down to freezing, if not slightly below.

This will be the start of several nights around the freezing mark.

Daniel Phillips

In the meantime it will remain mild on Friday with plenty of sunshine and temperatures that will be significantly warmer than yesterday.

Sunshine will remain in abundance and the clouds won't start moving in to the area until the overnight hours.

Winds will pick up by the afternoon and will be steady out of the south around 10-15 mph with gusts pushing 20-25 mph.

Despite a few light showers Saturday it will be mostly dry until next week when we may see some more unsettled weather.