Cold temperatures moving in for the start of the new year.

Daniel Phillips

The final few days of the year are looking to be on the chilly side with a front moving through during the early morning hours of Monday.

Highs will likely stay in the low 50s as the clouds break up, and lows will drop down to the freezing mark by Tuesday morning.

Temperatures will remain suppressed into New Year's day, and we could even see lows down in the 20s for Wednesday morning.

After this morning's round of rain we'll stay quiet through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

Any one trying to finalize those plans for New Year's won't have to worry about the weather.