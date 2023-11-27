Cold Start to the Week

When we left you Friday, we were really hoping to have some much needed rainfall to round out the weekend. Fortunately for travelers, most of the rain stayed away. For those of us wanting to work on the year long drought..not so much luck.

KATC Today's Forecast

No rain expected for the early part of the week as high pressure is building in. Monday looks to be quite chilly with highs struggling into the mid 50 this afternoon. We'll see sunshine for the early part of the day, then thin cloudiness will drift in this afternoon. Northerly winds of 10-20 mph will make it feel even colder.

Overnight, the clouds will clear and the winds will diminish. This should allow lows to drop into the 30s area wide. Some patchy frost might be possible north of US 190 if the winds can lighten up enough.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Tuesday, expect sunny skies. Temperatures will remain cool with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. High pressure will be centered overhead late Tuesday into Wednesday. Another cold night is expected with lows in the 30s, northern areas could dip to near freezing for an hour or two.

Wednesday, clouds will be on the increase as temperatures warm into the mid 60s. Thursday low pressure will lift across the region while a cold front pushes in from the northwest.

KATC Thursday Afternoon Forecast

The combination should bring rainfall to the area by Thursday afternoon with highs in the 70s. The front will linger near the area while additional disturbances move along it Friday, into the weekend.

KATC Euro Model Expected Rainfall Thursday-Sunday

Rain chances will stay with us with some thunder possible. Models are putting down some impressive rainfall totals.

KATC GFS Expected Rainfall Thursday-Sunday

2023 has brought optimistic forecasts for rain in the 4-5 day range multiple times, only to have those hopes dashed when the day arrives. It would be nice to see this forecast verify.