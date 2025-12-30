Cold settles in across Acadiana for the remainder of the year

Daniel Phillips

While the sunshine returns to Acadiana on Tuesday the cold will linger a little longer.

After a frosty start to the morning we'll struggle to get the highs into the 50s and a deep freeze is expected across the area overnight.

Lows will drop down into the low 20s which may put some of those exposed pipes under some stress, and plants that are sensitive to cold will need to be covered up.

This will start a quiet period across the region which will last through New Year's and into the weekend.

If you're looking to celebrate New Year's Eve you'll be in luck with little going on in the forecast you won't have to worry about showers or storms, and temperatures will drop down into the upper 30s.

Once 2026 starts we'll see a major warm up across Acadiana and highs will return to the low 70s in the afternoon.