Cold Rain Moving in on Thursday

Daniel Phillips

Chilly conditions continue across Acadiana once again on Wednesday, even as winds become a little more settled.

Highs remain in the 40s and we'll be looking at another night with lows dropping below freezing.

Expect plenty of sunshine for the start of the day, but clouds will gradually start to move in and will slowly take over later in the evening.

Those clouds will continue to hang around on Thursday and will eventually give way to some showers Thursday evening.

Rain will be very cold but it will remain liquid rain as temperatures Thursday night will stay well above freezing.

Wet weather will then persist into Friday which will lead to a wet morning commute and an overall very raw day.

Temperatures will remain in the 40s for the rest of the week and will drop down into the low 30s Friday night.

Those who travel around the state should take note that there is freezing rain expected in the norther part of the state.

Freezing rain will stick mostly around the I-20 corridor on Thursday and Friday which could make travel in north Louisiana dangerous.

The ice line won't get south of Alexandria, however, so it will stay well out of Acadiana.