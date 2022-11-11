Cold Front With Rain Moving In Tonight

Two significant weather makers are on each side of Acadiana Friday morning. East of us, Tropical Depression Nicole, spinning over Georgia, bringing heavy rains and gusty winds to much of the southeast. West of us, a deep trough will send a cold front through the region tonight, bringing rain and colder temperatures. Here in the middle, one more fairly quiet day with mild temperatures.

KATC Today's Forecast

Expect sunny skies for most of the day, with some cloudiness moving in later this afternoon. As the front approaches, rain and storms will develop over Texas early this afternoon, spreading into western Louisiana late this afternoon. The front will continue eastward, reaching Acadiana during the evening, exiting overnight. Rains are more likely to occur after it gets dark. Behind the front will be gusty winds and a significant temperature drop.

KATC Forecast for Friday Evening

Expect highs today to reach the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rains likely overnight tonight. Saturday morning you'll wake up to temperatures in the low 50s, and they'll probably hold there most of the day with slow clearing. Forecast models are anticipating anywhere between 1/4 and 1/2 inch of rainfall, with some heavier amounts over central Louisiana. The severe weather threat will more likely remain along the upper Texas coast.

KATC Expected Rainfall Through Saturday Afternoon

Saturday night will be cold with lows in the upper 30s. Sunday we can expect sunny skies with highs struggling to reach 60 degrees. Another cold one Sunday night with lows in the upper 30s. Monday, the clouds will return with a good chance for rain by Monday afternoon. The pattern staying quite active early next week, especially along the coast. Widespread rains are expected early in the week, with perhaps some decent rainfall totals on the way. Temperatures will remain below normal most of next week.