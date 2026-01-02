Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Cold front cools us off into the weekend

It was surely a breezy day today, with some of the strongest gusts reported being in Lafayette at 36 MPH. The wind advisory is currently set to expire tonight.

observed wind gusts.jpg

A warm front brought a few light sprinkles to some areas in Acadiana, along with some very isolated patchy fog.
Tomorrow morning is likely to see patchy fog again ahead of the cold front passage.

warm front.jpg

There is no severe weather expected with this front, just some isolated showers possible.

rain 8 am.jpg
wind adv.jpg

Winds will shift once the front passes to be more northward. Winds finally relax as we go into Sunday, as colder air slowly makes it's way into Acadiana.

24 hr fcst.jpg
tomorrow.jpg

After the front passes, next week is much more mild ahead of our next weather maker next weekend, but models need more time to sort out those details.

10 day.jpg

