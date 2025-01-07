Cold Continues with Showers Moving In This Week

Daniel Phillips

The cold continues across Acadiana as we wake up Tuesday to temperatures either at or below freezing.

Winds have calmed slightly so the difference between the thermometer and the feel like temperatures isn't as drastic, however, wind chill values in the 20s will still persist through the morning.

Plenty of sunshine through the day will take the highs into the 40s during the day, and lows once again will drop down to freezing or below by Wednesday morning.

Daniel Phillips

We won't get much change in the forecast until Thursday when clouds will build ahead of a round of very cold rain.

Showers will pick up in the late evening and will continue overnight and into Friday.

Temperatures will be above freezing during this time so while the rain will be very cold it will remain liquid rain.

If you're traveling, however, a line of freezing rain may set up in north Louisiana during the same time period.

Ice accumulation will stay out of Acadiana and should be minimal in northern parts of Louisiana.

That being said it could make for some hazardous travel along I-20 or roadways north of Alexandria.

Daniel Phillips

Winter weather forecasting can be tricky and is prone to fluctuations so we'll continue to monitor the trends.

As of Tuesday morning though it looks like we'll likely miss out on this round of potential winter weather.