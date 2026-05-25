Clusters of showers and storms continue this week

Daniel Phillips

As has been the case for a little while now, we'll be dealing with a wide scattering of showers and storms moving through the area Monday.

Rain will move in from the Gulf during the first half of the day with thunderstorms starting to cluster by mid morning and downpours popping up through lunch time.

The heaviest, most persistent showers will be east of us so folks headed east of the Basin will need to keep in mind the potential flood threat for east Louisiana.

We've already entered top ten wettest May territory so anything additional we get this week will only push it higher up the list.

Daniel Phillips

Additional rain is expected through the week with rain chances remaining elevated over the next several days.

There's not washout days close to what we had on Saturday but I'd definitely keep that umbrella handy this week.

Temperatures are going to sit slightly below average given all the clouds and rain with highs hovering in the low 80s.