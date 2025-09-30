Cloudy skies Tuesday but sun returning tomorrow

Daniel Phillips

Tuesday is shaping up to be a bit cloudier than the last few days with sunshine only peeking through from time to time.

This doesn't mean rain, however, as Acadiana looks to stay dry despite the extended clouds, and temperatures will still be on the warm side.

Highs in the afternoon will hover right around 90 making it a degree or two cooler than yesterday but not by enough to really notice.

The clouds will clear out again by Wednesday and we'll be back to mostly sunny skies at least for a day before we'll start watching moisture pooling offshore.

A stalled front sitting in the Gulf will allow moisture to gather to our south east with some of the spill over sparking up a few scattered showers on Thursday.

There's not much confidence in where this moisture will end up and models currently hinting it may linger offshore through the weekend before trickling in by early next week.

If that remains the case it could be stormy out in the Gulf but limited activity inland, if it looks like it may surge north however we could see a more drastic increase in those rain chances.

The good news is we've got plenty of time, and quiet weather, to keep an eye on how that forecast is trending.