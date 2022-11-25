Cloudy Skies Friday

As forecast, rains returned to the region Thursday. Some rains were quite heavy, especially over western sections, where up to five inches of rain fell. And a few locations across Iberia and St. Mary parishes where up to three inches of rain came down. Friday we'll get a bit of a break, but heavy rains are back in the forecast for Saturday.

KATC Today's Forecast

An upper trough over the desert southwest continues to slowly spin eastward. One disturbance ejected from that low was responsible for Thursday's rain. The main trough will cruise eastward into our region tonight, exiting the area late Saturday. While we're between systems, you can expect cloudy skies today, with a few isolated showers. Highs will hold near 70 degrees.

KATC Forecast for 7am Saturday

Tonight, the rains will return. A few thunderstorms can be expected. Heavy downpours are fairly likely, with most of Acadiana expecting to see an additional 2-4 inches of rain between Friday night and Saturday evening. Areas that have already seen significant rainfall, could experience minor flooding. Nearly all of our rivers and bayous are below flood stage. Hopefully we'll be able to handle this next round of rainfall. Temperatures overnight Friday will be in the lower 60s, while highs on Saturday should reach 70.

KATC Additional Rainfall Forecast Through Saturday Evening

Rains will finally move out of the region Saturday night. Expect clearing skies with slightly cooler temperatures. Sunday looks pleasant with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 70s. The early part of next week looks quiet, with a few showers returning by the mid week.