Cloudy, rainy weather moving in over the weekend

Daniel Phillips

We've made it to the end of another week and after a couple of cloudy days we'll finally get a bit of sunshine, although it will be brief.

Skies will remain clear on Friday but despite the sunshine temperatures will still struggle to get out of the 50s and gusty winds from the north won't help.

Temperatures will be chilly again tonight dropping down into the upper 30s/low 40s but the return of cloud cover will keep it from hitting frost levels.

Those clouds will then lock in for the remainder of the weekend which is promising to be on the dreary side.

A few spotty showers will begin to pop up around lunch time on Saturday and you'll want to keep an eye out for passing showers through the day.

Temperatures will be in the 50s with wind chills in the 40s so rain will feel especially cold but we won't be anywhere near the range needed for wintery preicipitation.

The Ragin Cajuns will be hosting the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday and I'd encourage anyone brave enough to face the elements to go out and support the team.

You'll want to bundle up, however, and be prepared for some soggy weather.

Rainy weather will really ramp up on Sunday, which will also be our warmest day for a little while with highs in the low 70s.

Showers will get going in the morning and will continue on and off for several days so be prepared for a soggy stretch of weather.

There's the promise of cool, clear weather behind this next system but it's going to take a little while to get through so get ready for a stretch of grey.