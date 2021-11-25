Cloudy & Mild Thanksgiving

Temperatures are starting out mild on this Thanksgiving morning. Skies are cloudy and temperatures are in the 50s and 60s. A cold front is over Texas and will slide toward Louisiana through the day, eventually bringing rain into the area.

KATC Thursday 5pm Forecast

Most areas will remain dry for the morning. Light southerly breezes will boost temperatures into the mid 70s by early this afternoon. As the cold front approaches, expect showers to move into the western part of the state late this morning, then cross the Acadiana region during the mid to late afternoon hours. The front will pass through the eastern sections this evening, and temperatures will start dropping tonight.

KATC Weekend Forecast

Friday, you'll wake up to a few lingering clouds and temperatures in the 40s. Sunny skies are expected for most of the day, but temperatures will struggle into the upper 50s. Clear and chilly weather expected overnight Friday into Saturday with lows in the upper 30s north, 40s toward the coast. Sunny skies are expected Saturday, with some clouds late in the day Highs should be in the low 60s.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Another round of rain is expected overnight Saturday, ending early Sunday. Temperatures will remain chilly, and windy conditions are expected by Sunday afternoon. Temperatures will start warming again into early next week.