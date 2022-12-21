Cloudy & Mild Ahead of the Cold Blast

A strong cold front will approach the area later this week bringing some of the coldest air we've seen since the winter storm and hard freeze of February 2021. A hard freeze watch has been posted ahead of the cold blast. Today and tomorrow are good days to get your home, car, pets, and plants ready for the drop in temperatures.

KATC Today's Forecast

Expect quite a bit of cloudiness today. A little mist or drizzle is possible during the early part of the day. Temperatures will climb into the mid 50s for highs, with light northeasterly breezes. Clouds are expected to hang on overnight, therefore temperatures won't be too chilly. Lows are expected to drop into the mid 40s. Thursday stays generally cloudy, although a few peeks of sunshine are possible. Expect afternoon temperatures to top out in the upper 60s.

KATC Thursday Afternoon Cold Front

The cold front is expected to blast through Thursday afternoon. Winds will pick up, and a few showers will be possible. As the cold air plunges toward the Gulf Coast, temperatures will plummet. As you leave work Thursday, temperatures will still be in the 50s and 60s. By the late evening hours, temperatures will have dropped into the 30s with wind chills in the 20s.

On Friday, skies will remain sunny. Temperatures will start in the upper teens to near 20 and will have a hard time reaching the freezing point during the afternoon. Winds will remain gusty, and wind chills will stay in the teens most of the day.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

Friday night, skies will be clear. Winds will calm down, and temperatures will drop into the teens once again. There are several areas, especially north of U.S. 190, that will experience continuous freezing temperatures for up to 48 hours. Along I-10 freezing temperatures could last as long as 36 hours, and a 24 hour freeze is expected in the coastal areas.

Christmas eve looks sunny and chilly with highs in the 30s. Christmas morning should be clear with temperatures in the low 20s. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy, with highs in the mid 40s.

All freeze preparations should be completed by Thursday afternoon.