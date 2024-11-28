Cloudy, chilly weather this Thanksgiving

The assault on our sinuses continues this Thanksgiving with another 10+ degree change in temperatures, this time a sharp drop into the 60s.

A front is passing through early in the morning and as a result temperatures will fall through the course of the day.

We'll call the high 65 but we'll hit that fairly early and by dinner time we'll likely be down in the 50s with a strong north wind.

Clouds will linger through the day with only a little clearing possible by the afternoon, clouds should break and be gone by Friday.

Temperatures remain chilly Black Friday with highs barely getting up to 60 and lows that night expected to usher in our first round of frost.

Areas of north Acadiana may see a light freeze early Saturday morning so make sure any tender vegetation is taken care of before hand.

The rest of the weekend looks sunny and cool with nothing in the forecast worth worrying about.

Happy Thanksgiving everyone enjoy the day.