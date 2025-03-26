Clouds start arriving ahead of the weekend's wet weather

Daniel Phillips

It's another warm, muggy day across Acadiana as we start to flip the weather pattern to one that is much more wet by the end of the week.

Temperatures on Thursday will be back in the low to mid 80s with plenty of moisture hanging around.

Clouds will start drifting into the area through the afternoon and will gradually thicken as we head into Thursday and Friday.

Mostly cloudy skies will persist through Thursday and Friday, eventually giving way to some heavy rain by Friday night.

Showers will kick off Friday evening as an upper level disturbance comes through the area and will continue through the night into Saturday.

As the day heats up Saturday thunderstorms will begin to emerge although we should stay below severe criteria.

Rain will gradually taper off Saturday afternoon and we should be back to quiet weather by Sunday.