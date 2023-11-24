Clouds Slow to Break Up

After a drizzly Thanksgiving, conditions should be improving for Black Friday. Considerable cloudiness and a few sprinkles will linger early Friday, with some breaks in the clouds later this afternoon. Moisture in the form of high, thin clouds is trailing the system that brought light rain yesterday, and will filter any sunshine this afternoon. Expect temperatures to climb into the mid 60s with light winds out of the northeast.

KATC Friday's Forecast

Overnight, some cloudiness will remain, but conditions should stay dry. Temperatures tonight should drop into the 40s area wide. An active upper pattern is setting up for the weekend as a trough to our west starts winding up. This will keep those thin clouds in place Saturday morning, thickening throughout the day. Highs will reach the mid 60s.

KATC Models showing widespread rainfall Sunday morning.

The next wave is expected to roll across the region late Saturday night into Sunday. This could impact travel for many of you coming home after a long holiday weekend. Light to moderate rainfall is expected with temperatures in the mid 60s. Although the timing isn't great, any rain is welcome as we're still locked into one of the driest years ever, running over 20 inches below normal. Sunday's system could bring a quarter to a half inch of much needed rainfall.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

Once Sunday's system moves eastward, colder air will push in for the early part of next week. Monday will see slow clearing, with sunshine for Tuesday. Monday's highs will only reach the mid 50s. Monday night we'll drop into the 30s under clear skies. Tuesday should be sunny with highs in the 60s. The southern stream pattern gets active again by the middle part of next week through the weekend. Rain becoming likely by Thursday, maybe some thunder to go with the rain by the weekend. Temperatures will be warming again with highs near 70 by Friday and Saturday.