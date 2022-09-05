Clouds, Rain, and Humidity

We've seen lots of gray skies, and plenty of rainfall over the weekend. Even though many of you get a bonus day this weekend, the weather isn't really cooperating with backyard barbecues and pool parties.

We're still stuck between two big ridges of high pressure. One over the southeast, and the other over the west. A trough is basically stuck overhead, and has been there most of the weekend. If you were expecting any changes to the forecast, you're out of luck.

KATC Today's Forecast

Labor Day we can expect mostly cloudy skies. Some light rain and drizzle will be around during the morning. Expect a few breaks in the clouds around mid morning. The sunshine will warm temperatures into the mid 80s for highs. Cloudiness will return this afternooon, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. A few storms over the coastal parishes could be locally heavy.

Overnight, skies will stay mostly cloudy. Rains will dissipate. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s for lows. Tuesday should bring more of the same, with scattered on and off rain expected through the week.

KATC Ten Day Forecast

There's a bit of a hint in the models showing a push of some drier air into the region a little over a week from now, so hopefully we'll get a pattern change soon.

KATC Tropical Storm Earl

In the tropics, Hurricane Danielle is churning over the northern Atlantic and will eventually weaken this week. Tropical Storm Earl is north Puerto Rico this morning, and is expected to become a hurricane over the next few days. Bermuda will be watching this closely as the National Hurricane Center is predicting Earl will strengthen to a major hurricane by the end of the week.