Clouds moving in ahead of Thanksgiving

Daniel Phillips

Clouds will be moving in on Wednesday and pretty much taking over for the next few days.

Our drastic temperature swings continue as we'll be back up near 80 in the afternoon as winds pick up from the southwest.

A few passing showers will be possible in the afternoon, but the better rain chances seem to be Thursday morning.

Thanksgiving Day looks like it will be a little dreary but at least we won't be dealing with any major active weather.

Clouds will give way to some morning showers passing across the area, no severe weather or flooding is expected.

Showers shouldn't have any major impacts on people who will be traveling to see family on Thursday.

Temperatures will drop through the day with highs likely sitting in the mid 60s and winds picking up from the north.

Thursday night temperatures will drop down into the mid 40s and highs on Friday will likely sit in the upper 50s with gusty winds from the north.

We could see our first frost of the season in north Acadiana on Saturday morning, and temperatures will likely stay chilly into the first week of December.