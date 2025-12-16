Clouds moving in ahead of scattered showers on Wednesday

Daniel Phillips

After a brief drop in temperatures Acadiana will start to thaw out Tuesday afternoon.

Despite another frosty start we're looking at highs pushing into the low 60s by the end of the day.

Clouds will be moving in through the afternoon and the cloudy skies will help keep temperatures much warmer overnight.

The clouds stick around through most of the day Wednesday and a scattering of showers will be possible in the late morning or early afternoon.

There's nothing that'll be too substantial or impactful but keeping a rain jacket or umbrella with you Wednesday wouldn't be the worst idea.

Showers won't linger too long and we may start to see a little clearing in the evening before even more sunshine on Thursday.

Temperatures jump into the upper 70s Thursday afternoon before settling down closer to normal the rest of the week.

Folks looking ahead into next week will find a mild run of weather with lows in the 50s and highs in the low to mid 70s.