Clouds moving in ahead of an unsettled period of weather

The clouds will be making their return Friday as Acadiana gets ready to enter a frustratingly unsettled period of weather.

Models have switched back and forth and don't seem to have a good grasp on the atmosphere, which happens when you start dealing with stalling frontal boundaries.

That boundary will move adjacent to Acadiana on Saturday which will pull warm, moist air from the Gulf of Mexico so expect temperatures to start to climb.

They'll still sit in the 60s Friday, and lows will drop into the 50s, but after today we're looking at a stretch of 70 degree days going into next week.

Showers will remain out of the area Friday and Saturday's chances have actually lowered from where they were earlier this week.

This is the result of the front stalling a little further north and taking us out of the area where most showers will develop.

A few spotty showers will still be possible Saturday evening, especially in north Acadiana, but this doesn't look like any kind of washout.

As the boundary lingers it will leave open the door for a series of disturbances to pass through during the course of next week, with the first one moving through on Monday.

The hope is that a cold front will come through by the end of next week and get us cleared out in time for the holiday.

Looking, that far ahead though, is a bit of a fool's errand at the moment.