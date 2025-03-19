Clouds move in ahead of chilly weather to end the week

Daniel Phillips

We'll get a quick interruption to the sunshine on Wednesday as a front makes it's way across Acadiana.

Clouds will accompany the front and a few isolated showers will be possible through the day, but nothing that's expected to be very impactful.

Highs will remain in the upper 70s during the day and we won't feel that temperatures drop until clouds start to clear tonight.

Sunshine will return on Thursday with much cooler temperatures moving in for a few days.

Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday and we may even see temperatures approach frost conditions by Friday morning.

There's obviously a lot of folks who have just done some spring planting and I think for the most part plants will be alright.

If you've planted natives they'll definitely be alright.

Frost chances will be highest in north Acadiana but the further south you get I think we'll hold just above frost criteria.

Our next chance for soaking showers will be Sunday night into Monday morning when we could see a decent amount of rain.

It's still a little early to start talking rain totals but early indications certainly point to an inch or two being possible.