Clouds linger through the day as temperatures drop

Daniel Phillips

It was a very wet start to the day Thursday with heavy showers moving across the area during the early morning hours.

The good news is that the rest of the day will remain dry even as the grey skies linger into the afternoon.

Highs will peak around 62 fairly early and temperatures will spend most of the afternoon falling into the 50s before the sun goes down.

Clouds will start to break later today and the clearing skies will allow the lows to get near freezing by early Friday morning.

Daniel Phillips

Skies will stay mostly clear on Friday but temperatures will struggle, only getting into the mid 50s for the high.

Saturday will see a return of cloud cover along with a few spotty showers moving across the area, which may impact the Cajuns championship bid in the evening.

If you plan on attending the game you'll want to make sure you bundle up as temperatures will remain chilly through the day, especially with the lack of sunshine.

Rain returns on Sunday and a stalling front will keep rain in the forecast into the first half of next week.