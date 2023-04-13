Clouds Hanging On Thursday

Low pressure continues to spin toward the northern Gulf coast this morning with widespread rains over the Gulf of Mexico from New Orleans, eastward to Florida. This low will continue to pull inland today, eventually drifting toward Jackson by this afternoon. Rains will continue to spread inland through the day.

KATC Weather for Thursday afternoon

A few wrap around showers could affect northeastern parts of Acadiana, but overall rain chances will be low. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s for highs.

A deeper trough will dig across the west on Friday. This should guide the Gulf Coast low eastward, away from the region, and a ridge of high pressure will build. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny for Friday with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will be comfortable.

KATC Forecast for Saturday afternoon.

The western trough will approach the region on Saturday. Clouds will return, with scattered showers during the morning and thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few strong or severe storms are possible, especially over northern sections as the front pushes through.

KATC 10 Day Forecast

By Sunday, sunny skies return with quiet weather for the early part of the week. Showers and storms are forecast to move back in later next week.