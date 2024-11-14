Clear, cool, and dry: Major improvements in Acadiana's weather arrives today

Daniel Phillips

It's a much quieter start to Thursday than what we dealt with Wednesday morning.

The skies have completely cleared out and temperatures will be chilly to start the day.

Sunshine will take the highs into the low 70s so most of the day will stay cool and it looks like that will be the case through the rest of the work week.

Winds will be from the north around 5-10 mph but at times will gust around 20 mph.

Lows are going to dip down into the 40s the next few nights which will be our chilliest stretch of weather in a while.

We'll get a good chance to dry out over the next few days with dry weather in place through the weekend before our next front moves through next week.

Expect showers on Tuesday with even colder air arriving by late next week.