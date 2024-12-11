Clear, chilly weather finally returns to Acadiana

Daniel Phillips

We finally will get a nice sunny day Wednesday after a stretch of grey, rainy weather that goes all the way back to last weekend.

This of course has come with the passing of a cold front that ushered in some much cooler temperatures along with the cold air.

Highs will be the upper 50s this afternoon with gusty north winds making it feel slightly chillier outside.

As the winds die down in the evening temperatures will be allowed to drop into the mid 30s so areas of frost Thursday morning is possible.

Unfortunately it doesn't look like this pattern will hold for very long as winds will turn from the south by the end of the week.

We'll be back in the upper 60s and cloudy by Friday afternoon and showers will return Saturday.

While the rain won't be as long lasting as last go around there seems to be a series of disturbances that will keep rain in the forecast on and off through next week.

It's still fairly nebulous looking so I'd expect plenty of tweaks to the long term outlook.