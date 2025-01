Breezy & cold with pesky lingering clouds for Acadiana through Saturday morning...wind chills Saturday morning will be in the mid-upper 20s!

Looking for some sun for Saturday afternoon...fingers crossed!

Next weather-maker brings more rains and another soaking for some later Sunday.

Dry and cooler than normal much of next week with milder conditions into next weekend.

More wet weather for next weekend and perhaps another cold (or colder) shot of weather to follow!

Stay tuned!

Latest 10 Day Forecast