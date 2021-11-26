Chilly With Peeks of Sunshine

The cold front has pushed eastward, and blustery conditions are settling in for our Friday. Clouds will hang on for a while this morning, with some clearing this afternoon. We won't completely clear out, as high cloudiness will persist, but the sun should peek through enough to at least brighten the day. Temperatures will struggle into the upper 50s, and brisk northerly winds will continue into the afternoon.

KATC Today's Forecast

Overnight, skies will remain partly cloudy. Temperatures are expected to drop into the 30s over most of the region down to the I-10 corridor, with low 40s expected along the coast. Some over central Louisiana may want to provide some cover for tender plants as some frost could be possible. Winds will lighten up.

KATC Friday Night Forecast

For Saturday, we'll start out sunny and cold. Cloudiness will increase through the day as an upper low moves in from the desert southwest. Temperatures will remain below normal as highs push into the lower 60s. Rains will start pushing in by Saturday evening and continue overnight into Sunday morning. It will be a chilly rain as night time temperatures drop into the 40s.

KATC Rains Moving In Saturday Night

Sunday's rains should taper off fairly early in the day. Skies then clearing with highs in the lower 60s. Dry weather is expected early next week with highs gradually pushing back to near 70 by the mid week.