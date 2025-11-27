Chilly weather moves in for the holiday

Daniel Phillips

I know everyone's got turkeys to baste and in-laws to entertain today so we'll be able to keep it short and sweet.

Luckily we've been given an absolute stunner of a forecast for Thanksgiving with plenty of sunshine on tap for the holiday.

Temperatures will sit in the low 60s with a decent breeze blowing in from the north through the course of the day.

We'll be getting cold overnight with temperatures dropping down into the upper 30s by early Friday morning.

It'll be a slow warm up into the weekend with highs not returning to the low 70s until Saturday afternoon.

Clouds will build heading into the weekend and we'll get a round of showers to move through Sunday morning, starting an unsettled period of weather that could see rain continue into early next week.