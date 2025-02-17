Chilly start this morning ahead of a sunny day but severe storms on the way tomorrow

A chilly start for Acadiana this morning with mostly everyone outside of our coastal parishes in the mid to upper 30s with feels like temperatures feeling more like 30 - 32. A bit of a breeze and wind chill so be sure to grab a jacket walking out of the door!

Later today we are going to have a nice warm up with sunny skies and a dry day! Skies through the day should stay relatively clear allowing us to warm up to a high of the upper 50s, possibly even hitting 60 F. Winds will be calm and easterly. So we will take what we can get for this nice sunny Monday, because Tuesday, the weather changes big time. Welcome to three seasons in a day!

Tuesday we will have a strong cold front passing through the area bringing in the risk of severe storms. Most important weather risks associated with this system will be hail and damaging winds. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but is a low likelihood. Either way, it is an important day to be and stay weather aware. Excessive rain fall is another risk to look out for, with the WPC having us hatched in for some possible localized flash flooding associated with these storms.

After the line of storm passes, temperatures will see a sharp drop into the rest of the middle of the week with strong winds on Wednesday bringing in low wind chill temperatures, possibly even in the teens.

Our next weather maker is then expected to make its way into Acadiana this weekend.

As always we will be keeping you up to date with the latest weather forecast here at KATC Weather Lab.