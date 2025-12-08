Chilly start, mild finish to the week

After a couple of chilly mornings, expect milder conditions for Acadiana later this week.

Rob Perillo/KATC

The upper pattern across Acadiana remains a dry one, as surface high pressure will settle in for tonight, then drift eastward later this week allowing for milder temperatures later this week, and perhaps into the first part of the weekend (Saturday).

Rob Perillo/KATC

In the near term, expect fair skies with some patchy fog, and perhaps some patchy frost in spots, toward daybreak as temperatures bottom out mostly in the mid-30s across the area.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Mostly sunny and cool conditions will follow for our Tuesday, but with light winds and standing in the sun, it will feel warmer than it did Monday with similar temperatures, but it was accompanied with a north breeze that made it feel cooler.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Highs Tuesday will be in the upper 50s to near 60° in a few spots...sill some 5°+ cooler than normal.

Rob Perillo/KATC

It'll be chilly, but not as cold tomorrow night into Wednesday morning with lows ranging closer to the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Expect a nice warm-up into the upper 60s to lower 70s under partly cloudy skies for our Wednesday, ahead of a very weak and fizzling front that passes through the area by Wednesday night.

Mild days and relatively cool nights (but above normal temperatures) should continue into Saturday before our next cold front arrives Sunday.

Rob Perillo/KATC

Sunday's front may come with a shower or two, with cool conditions and better chances of rain anticipated by next Wednesday.

See the KATC 10 Day Forecast for all the latest details.

Meanwhile, in the "guess what the weather will be like for Christmas and New Year" category, it remains too early to tell with any certainty.

Rob Perillo/KATC

However, the Climate Prediction Center's forecast for the period December 20th through January 2, 2026 is calling for overall a warmer than normal pattern for Southern Louisiana/Acadiana while near normal rainfall is anticipated.

Rob Perillo/KATC

There will be some frigid winter temperatures and plenty of snow opportunities likely from the Rockies to the Midwest and portions of the Northeast for those in search for some real winter during the holiday period!