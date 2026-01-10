Chillier but sunnier weather on the way Sunday

It took a little while but the front finally pushed through the region and we'll start to see some clearing overnight.

The cold air will finally start to move into the region and we'll get temperatures to drop into the low 40s overnight, although it'll feel colder out as the winds pick up.

Gusty conditions will persist through the day on Sunday and temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s.

We'll likely deal with some high clouds through the day but it'll be much sunnier on Sunday than the last few days.

As the winds calm Sunday night we'll see a chance for frost Monday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s leading to a cold start to the week.

While we'll feel the chill Monday and Tuesday another front pushes through midweek dropping temperatures even lower for the end of the week.